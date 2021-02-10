[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Republican Committee is in the midst of surveying its membership in hopes of making the party and its meetings more relevant to the rank-and-file and broader community.
“Dozens of Arlington Republicans have already taken the time to complete this survey, and their responses are thoughtful and thorough,” said Matthew Hurtt, the Arlington GOP’s communications director.
The online survey asks respondents what level of government they most often follow (federal, state, local); what their main policy interests are (individuals are asked to pick three to five options from a field of 15); how the local party can get more involved in local activities; and what guest speakers would be preferred.
It also asks, optionally, which Republican candidates vying for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are the preferred choices of the respondents.
