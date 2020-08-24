The Arlington County Republican Women will host a “BBQ, Candidates and Conversation” event on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Co.
The cost is $45, with a cash bar available. There will be a limit of 40 attendees due to public-health restrictions.
For information and to register, see the Website at https://bit.ly/328KoAn.
