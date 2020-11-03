The Arlington Green Party is seeking a five-fold increase in one local tax in order to fund an environmental initiative.
The party in late October promoted the idea of the county government giving owners of single-family properties in Arlington $1,000 credits to have energy audits conducted and then take cost-effective steps to improve efficiency.
“The goal would be to reduce the energy use over five years in three-quarters of the 40,000 existing single-family detached and attached Arlington households by up to 20 percent,” party officials said.
The Arlington government currently funds some small programs to support improvements in home-energy efficiency, largely targeting low-income homeowners. The Green proposal’s goal, by contrast, “is to have all homeowners eventually get an energy audit, and to begin to at least do the low-cost changes that will reduce energy use,” party officials said in a statement.
How to pay for it? The party wants to increase the existing utility tax from $3 per household per month to eventually hit $15 per household per month.
For a period up until about a decade ago, the Arlington Green Party would run candidates for public office, although none ever won election. In recent years, much like the Arlington County Republican Committee, Greens largely have ceded Arlington political campaigns to Democrats, failing to run candidates in most local races.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.