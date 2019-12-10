The League of Women Voters of Arlington will host a pre-General Assembly session with members of the Arlington delegation to the House of Delegates on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
Attendees will have the opportunity to inform state delegates of their legislative priorities and ideas for the 2020 session. Comments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and limited to 2 minutes per speaker.
