The Arlington League of Women Voters will host an online discussion of labor inequality – part of its ongoing “Sips and Civility” series – on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The speakers will be Connie Potter and Kess Ballentine, who will discuss the issue from both an historical and present-day perspective.
For information, see the Website at www.lwv-arlington.org.
