While some members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly had to make the choice to attend (or not) President Trump’s speech in Jamestown last week, one legislator had the decision made for her.
“I crushed my ankle on rocks in the Adirondack Mountains last week and am in an Albany [N.Y.] hospital,” state Sen. Janet Howell (D-32nd) told the Sun Gazette in a July 31 e-mail. “I am doing well, but am out of commission for eight weeks.”
Howell should be ambulatory for the start of the 2019 general-election season. She is being challenged by Republican Arthur Purves in the 32nd District, which stretches from Arlington west to Reston and is seen as largely a Democratic stronghold. Howell has held the seat for more than a quarter-century.
Also absent from the president’s July 30 remarks marking the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly in the Western Hemisphere was state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-31st), who skipped the ceremony for what she said was a long-planned family vacation. Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) stayed away from the president’s speech, instead attending an event sponsored by the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-30th) and Dels. Patrick Hope (D-47th) and Rip Sullivan (D-48th) did attend. So, too, did Del. Mark Levine (D-45th), whose attempt at a walkout to protest the president was overshadowed by a more aggressive protest by Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-Herndon).
– Brian Trompeter
