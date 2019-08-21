Arlington Republican Women’s Club will present a “Night at the Marina” on Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring David Avella, chairman of GOPAC and a political strategist (as well as a former chairman of the Arlington County Republican Committee).
For tickets and registration (due by Aug. 28), see the Website at http://www.arwcgop.com/connect.
