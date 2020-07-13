Arlington County Board members on July 22 are expected to authorize a public hearing for September that would, if approved, ban possession of firearms in county-government buildings.
Local governments received authority from the General Assembly this year to enact such restrictions.
Neighboring Alexandria already has imposed such restrictions.
