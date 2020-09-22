Think the emotionally charged battle-royale over the renaming of Washington-Lee High School was fun? You ain’t seen nothing yet.
Arlington County Board members on Sept. 15 announced plans for a thorough review of the names and symbolism that might cause offense in this “woke” era. The open-ended effort is slated to kick off shortly.
First on the chopping block appears to be the county seal and flag, which each contain a stylized visualization of Arlington House, from whence the county in 1920 received its present name. The sin of that home? It was occupied by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee through his marriage into the Custis family.
(Lee also is on the chopping block in another way, as county officials want to rename Lee Highway (U.S. Route 29) to eradicate the reference to him. County officials previously convinced state leaders to remove the name of Jefferson Davis from the stretch of U.S. Route 1 running through Crystal City.)
No word from county officials if the name “Arlington” itself will be on the chopping block – an idea most people would have laughed off several years ago but no longer seems a laughing matter. The final say on changing the name of the county would rest with the General Assembly.
