Rep. Don Beyer is entering self-quarantine after a friend in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. The congressman for the 8th District made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, noting he and his wife dined with the friend, whose timeline of infection began shortly after interacting with the couple in late February.

“At the request of the public health officials, I will self-quarantine to ensure that I do not pass on any potential illness to others,” Beyer said in a statement. “In the 10 days since that dinner neither of us has shown symptoms, and we understand that the probability that we have an infection is low.”

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 4,250 deaths, including 28 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 118,500 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 950 in the U.S.

Beyer said he hates being away from the Capitol.

“But I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior,” he said. “My office will close for public business and I will not attend votes or hearings until Monday, when medical advisers say I should be clear to return.”

Beyer noted the increasing interest in Washington regarding access to care and paid sick leave as coronavirus impacts increase in the community.

“I am keenly aware that I have social and economic supports, including affordable health care, paid leave, and other benefits which far too many Americans lack,” Beyer said. “As I work from home and when I hopefully return to the Capitol I will have these people and those who badly need assistance from leaders in Washington foremost in my mind. We have to do more to help every American get through this pandemic.”