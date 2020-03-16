A forum between Democratic County Board candidates on the role of the arts in Arlington has been slated for Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. at Gallery Underground in Crystal City.
The event is sponsored by the Embracing Arlington Arts advocacy group. Invited to participate are incumbent Libby Garvey and challenger Chanda Choun, who will face off in the Democratic primary in June.
“Residents will be keenly interested in each candidate’s view on the importance of the arts, as well as how each candidate proposes to protect the health of arts and culture in the county,” said Janet Kopenhaver, president of Embracing Arlington Arts.
The community is invited. For information or to R.S.V.P., see the Website at www.embracing-arlington-arts.org.
