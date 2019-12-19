A bill offering federal assistance to state and local veterans courts passed the U.S. Senate Wednesday and will move to President Donald Trump’s desk, drawing praise from top Virginia officials.
The legislation calls on the U.S. Department of Justice to establish a Veterans Treatment Court Program offering grants and technical assistance to juridictions who establish veterans courts.
The house bill was sponsored by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and the Senate version was co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat.
Similar to drug and mental health courts, veterans courts handle minor and non-violent offenses while connecting veterans to wrap-around services that have proven effective in preventing further criminal activity. But since the first veterans courts opened in 2008, their growth has stagnated due in some party to a lack of funding. According to a February report by The Marshall Project, just about 500 of the country’s more than 3,000 counties have opened veterans courts.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., also voted in favor of the legislation.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, one of 44 state’s attorneys generals who expressed support for the legislation, praised the bill’s passage in a news release.
“These men and women have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe and they deserve the best treatment and resources available to help cope with the unique challenges that come with military service,” Herring said. “I want to thank Senator Kaine and all the Senators who voted to pass this important legislation that will ensure veterans are given the proper treatment they need if they find themselves navigating the criminal justice system.”
In Virginia, six Veterans Treatment Dockets have been established, including three in Fairfax County and one in Prince William County. Arlington and Alexandria do not offer them.
