Keynoters have yet to be announced, but the date has been set and tickets are on sale for the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual Blue Victory Dinner.
The event – the local party’s largest fund-raiser – will be held on April 4 at the Arlington Westin Gateway Hotel. The theme is “Finish Our Fight.”
The program will feature the party’s annual awards. Speakers will be announced in coming weeks.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.