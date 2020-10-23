Though not without some questioning the need to do so, delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation have voted to create a task force that will study issues surrounding the community’s 90-year-old governance structure.
“No significant review or changes to our system of government have been made since 1930, when Arlington had 25,000 residents,” noted the resolution, which had been initiated over the summer, introduced at the Civic Federation’s Sept. 8 meeting, and approved on a vote of 42-10 on Oct. 14.
The body – comprised of those appointed by Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar – will be tasked with reporting back within a year. However, the panel would be allowed to ask the county’s legislative delegation to propose enabling legislation in Richmond for possible governance changes as early as the January 2021 session.
The task force likely will consider a host of issues related to Arlington and its elected bodies. Among the issues that also could be part of the discussion:
• Are the five-member County Board and School Board the right size for a geographically small but very densely populated community?
• Should the current at-large voting for County Board and School Board seats be changed to a district-based approach?
• How much should elected officials be paid?
• Should Arlington move to “instant-runoff” elections for County Board and School Board?
• Should there be term limits imposed on local elected officials?
• Should the county manager be made an elected official?
• Should Arlington consider becoming a city, and if so, what powers should be delegated to a mayor?
The initiative marks the first time in a decade that serious structural changes to county governance have been considered. In 2020, a coalition that included public-safety unions launched a change-of-government petition drive that, if placed on the ballot and approved by voters, would have turned Arlington’s at-large County Board into a district-based body.
The proposal, however, was strenuously opposed by the Arlington County Democratic Committee and failed to reach the electorate, with the petition drive falling about 4,000 signatures short of the 14,350 needed.
From Reconstruction until the early 1930s, Arlington – then known as “Alexandria County” – was governed by a three-member board of supervisors, elected by districts. But on Nov. 3, 1931, after the General Assembly had approved the county’s request for a new (“county manager”) form of government, the first five members of what came to be known as the County Board were elected to office.
In both the 1931 and 1935 elections, all five seats were elected simultaneously, with all winners serving concurrent four-year terms.
But as 1939 approached, some in the local civic arena thought a change was in order, and convinced the General Assembly to permit Arlington to elect its board members by staggered terms.
In the 1939 general election, the top five vote-getters (in a field of eight or of 15, depending on which news source you trust) won election, but for varying lengths of time: the top two vote-getters garnered four-year terms, the next a three-year term, the next a two-year term and the fifth earned just a one-year slot. The era of staggered elections had begun.
But by 1945, it appeared the bloom was off the rose of the concept; the Northern Virginia Sun in early October of that year reported that the Civic Federation had decided to ask members of the county legislative delegation to support revising the county charter (again) and reverting back to having board members elected all at once.
That request never made it through the General Assembly meat-grinder, and to this day there is at least one County Board seat on the ballot each November.
The Civic Federation should evaluate its own governance before evaluating any other organization. Even with the NAACP joining the CivFed the CivFed in no way reflects Arlington's social, economic, racial, and ethnic diversity. Most of the civic associations are little in-groups and now with CV one has to be on Facebook to listen to (but not participate in) civic association meetings.
