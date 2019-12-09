The coming two years will see continuity in the top echelons of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, with both the chair and deputy chair unopposed for new terms.
Jill Caiazzo and Maggie Davis will not face opposition when Democrats hold their annual reorganization meeting in January. The Dec. 2 filing deadline came and went, as expected, without challenges.
Two of the 13 elected leadership posts within the Democratic ranks are being contested, with elections slated for sergeant-at-arms and coordinator of volunteers.
(“Only in Arlington are people vying to be volunteer coordinator,” chuckled Caiazzo, acknowledging the sometimes thankless nature of the post.)
Caiazzo was elected Democratic chair in January 2018, succeeding Kip Malinosky. Most party chairs, like Malinosky, serve two two-year terms before handing over the reins to a successor.
In addition to the baker’s-dozen worth of elected posts, there are scores of appointed positions within the local Democratic leadership, and Caiazzo urged rank-and-file members to step up and volunteer.
“This is where the rubber meets the road,” she said. “We will find ways to get you involved.”
Also to be elected in January are more than 100 precinct captains, who provide boots on the ground in Democratic get-out-the-vote efforts.
