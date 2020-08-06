The date has been set but the honoree is still to be announced as the Arlington County Democratic Committee preps for its annual “Honoring a Senior Dem” event.
The program will be held “virtually” on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Previous recipients have included Charley Conrad, Herschel Kanter, Peg Hogan, Joan McDermott, Charlene Bickford, and Richard and Jean Barton.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
