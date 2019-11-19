Those seeking leadership positions with the Arlington County Democratic Committee have until Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. to get their paperwork submitted.
That’s the deadline for 13 elected offices that will be decided at the biennial reorganization meeting of the county’s dominant political organization, to be held Jan. 8.
Offices include chair, deputy chair, precinct-operations chair, voter-support chair, finance chair, communications director, volunteer coordinator, secretary, treasurer, press/public-relations chair, outreach/visibility chair, sergeant-at-arms and parliamentarian.
Anyone wishing to run for any of the positions must pay a $25 filing fee.
Democrats will be taking applications for precinct-captain positions through Dec. 27. Those positions – two or three for each of Arlington’s 54 precincts – also will be voted on at the reorganization meeting, although contested races for precinct captains are rare.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
