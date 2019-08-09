Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) has been endorsed for re-election by the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club.
“As someone who has spent much of his career working on environmental policy, I am absolutely honored to have the endorsement,” Lopez said in a statement.
“Our commonwealth has the opportunity to become a national leader on renewable energy – that’s the Virginia I’m fighting for in the House of Delegates,” he said.
Lopez earlier this year beat back a challenge from Julius Spain Sr. in the Democratic primary. He faces Independent Green challenger Terry Modglin in the Nov. 5 election; the 49th District is seen as reliably Democratic.
