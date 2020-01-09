Three Arlington cemeteries would receive state funding under a program designed to preserve burial places of African-American Virginians.
Del. Rip Sullivan (D-Fairfax-Arlington) has patroned legislation to add the three graveyards – at Calloway, Lomax and Mount Salvation churches – to the more than two dozen statewide that already receive support from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Under the program, those maintaining the cemeteries annually receive $5 per grave or the actual cost of maintenance, as determined by state officials, for every person interred who lived at any point between the years 1800 and 1900.
Qualifying burials total 110 at Lomax, 90 at Calloway and 66 at Mount Salvation, state officials said.
Statewide, some of the burial grounds that are part of the initiative contain just a handful of interments, while others are much larger – East End Cemetery in Henrico County contains 4,875 eligible graves, while Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond has 2,100, state officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.