The Arlington County Republican Committee will be able to send up to 730 delegates to the Republican Party of Virginia’s 2020 Quadrennial Convention, to be held in Lynchburg in early May.
The Republican Party of Virginia has announced how many “delegate votes” each jurisdiction statewide will be allowed at the convention. One delegate vote is allocated for each 250 votes Donald Trump received in a jurisdiction in the 2016 presidential race, and based on that criterion, Arlington will receive 146 delegate votes.
(For comparison purposes, Fairfax County gets 1,100 delegate votes – largest statewide – while Prince William County gets 473, Loudoun County 466, Alexandria 97 and Falls Church 11.)
How do 146 delegate votes equate to 730 delegates? Each jurisdiction is entitled to send up to five delegates for each delegate votes it is allowed; if there are more delegates than delegate votes within a jurisdiction (a rare occurrence), individual delegates would cast ballots for a specific fraction of a vote.
The May 1-2 event, to be held at Liberty University, will formally determine which presidential candidate Virginia’s delegates to the Republican National Convention will be instructed to support. It also will elect at-large delegates to the convention; elect a state Republican chairman; and choose two at-large presidential electors.
Republicans wishing to attend the event and file the requisite paperwork will be allowed to vote on all matters for payment of a $35 fee. Those who decline to pay the fee will be allowed to vote in the presidential-preference poll but not cast ballots for any other business.
Local GOP units have until April 17 to submit their lists of delegates to the state party in preparation for the convention.
