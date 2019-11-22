Like his three colleagues also comprising the Arlington delegation to the House of Delegates, Patrick Hope has never served in the majority.
That changes on Jan. 8, when Democrats take control of a body that has been under authority of Republicans for more than two decades – and when, for much of that time, Democrats were as much an afterthought as the groom at a wedding reception.
“The truth is, I don’t really know what to expect,” Hope (D-47th) said at a recent meeting of the South Arlington Kiwanis Club.
Hope was first elected in 2009; his district is the only one among the county’s legislative delegation that is located exclusively within Arlington.
For Hope, the switch from minority to majority is a chance for Democrats to fulfill promises they have made to the electorate.
“You’re not going to see any surprises,” he said. “The difference [in 2020] is going to be the outcome. The voters have sent us with a mandate.”
Indeed: Democrats have picked up more than 20 seats in the 100-seat lower house of the legislature in the last two election cycles, and will enter 2020 with a 55-45 majority – which means control of all committees and the flow of legislation.
“I’m not really doing anything differently,” Hope said of his preparation for the 60-day session. He pointed to a number of initiatives he aims to undertake on various issues:
• Hope plans to push legislation that will allow local governments to prohibit smoking in parks and other public spaces.
• He aims to press for an increase of Virginia’s tax on tobacco, currently second lowest in the nation, up to the national average, which he says will bring in $450 million in revenue.
• He will patron legislation mandating that 9-1-1 operators in Virginia’s emergency-communications center are provided training so they can issue CPR instructions over the phone.
• He will back a series of criminal-justice-reform measures, although he said many of those should be sent to the Virginia Crime Commission for review before implementation.
• He also will press mental-health legislation.
Hope will learn in the next few weeks whether Speaker-elect Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) will tap him to chair the House Committee on Courts of Justice. If so, he will join a number of Arlington legislators who held similar chairmanship in the past, including James Almand in the House of Delegates and Edward Holland in the state Senate.
In his remarks, Hope said the issues brought up most often by voters in his recent (unopposed) bid for re-election related to guns. He suggested that Democrats would propose “bills that have pretty wide support among all Virginians.”
In addition to winning control of the House of Delegates in the Nov. 5 general election, Democrats also won (albeit by a narrow 21-19 margin) control of the state Senate.
All seven members of the Arlington legislative delegation – three senators and four delegates – won re-election bids on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.