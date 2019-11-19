Two Democratic Arlington office-holders acknowledge their party needs to do a better job ensuring volunteers do not infringe on the rights of other candidates.
County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey and Vice Chairman Libby Garvey agreed on Nov. 16 that some Democratic volunteers again this year had violated a county ordinance by removing campaign signage of independent County Board candidate Audrey Clement immediately after the election.
By law, Arlington candidates have 24 hours after the polls close to remove signage from polling places, and seven days to remove them from the medians. Clement said about 300 of her signs were removed illegally.
“The Democrats were back to business as usual,” said Clement, a perennial candidate who finished third in a field of four for County Board. She accused Democratic leaders of sanctioning volunteers’ “systematically confiscating other candidates’ signs from polls and medians.”
“The issue is the denial of First Amendment rights of candidates,” Clement said.
Dorsey, who with fellow Democrat Katie Cristol won re-election on Nov. 5, acknowledged signs were removed, but said he thought Democratic volunteers were simply being over-exuberant in their efforts to clean up visual clutter after the election.
“I don’t believe they were trying to be nefarious or ill-intended,” Dorsey said.
Garvey, whose term is up in 2020 and is likely to seek re-election, acknowledged that the Democratic leadership has known about the issue and has tried to address it.
“We did have conversations,” she said.
Garvey, who may face Clement in next year’s general election, said Democrats will do more to remind volunteers to leave the signs of other candidates alone.
“We’ll just redouble our efforts to get that message out,” she said.
