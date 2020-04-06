The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Beyond Arlington” effort is using stay-at-home time to promote Democratic candidates in upcoming races across the nation.
“This is the one way we can reach voters now,” said Steve Baker, who chairs the outreach effort. “You can campaign from the comfort and safety of your own home.”
On the immediate horizon is a May 12 special election for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Wisconsin. Arlington Democrats will be calling targeted voters in the district for the next month.
Jill Caiazzo, who chairs the county Democrats, said this is one way to have an impact on a major scale.
“I know folks don’t necessarily love to phone bank, but I’ve got to tell you from personal experience . . . there’s nothing better than phone-banking into a special election,” Caiazzo said. “We can really make a very significant difference.”
And in these times of national stress, there may be a more appreciative audience on the other end of the line, Caiazzo suggested.
“Folks are feeling quite isolated. They’re more likely to answer their phones and have a good conversation with you,” she said. “Folks are so happy to have the information.”
The “Beyond Arlington” initiative later in the year also plans to target key U.S. Senate races, as well as work to support first-term U.S. House members who are vulnerable, including Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger.
