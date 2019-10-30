The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast series will put the spotlight on military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Terron Sims II, the veterans and military families outreach chair of the Democratic National Committee, will be the featured speaker.
The event will be held at 8 a.m. at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington. Attendees are asked to bring cash for a communal check.
