Arlington County Board member Christian Dorsey is out of another transportation-related post.
County Board Chairman Libby Garvey announced Feb. 22 that Dorsey was being removed as one of the county’s representatives to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC).
The action came after “extensive conversations” among board members, who apparently were irked that, a month ago, Dorsey had given a less than forthright answer when asked if he had returned a $10,000 contribution made by a transit union to his 2019 re-election campaign.
Dorsey’s response to the question in January – posed by civic activist Audrey Clement, who also was on the ballot last year – was “not acceptable,” Garvey said.
Dorsey, who is facing personal financial issues, acknowledged he erred.
“I do apologize for misleading everyone listening to our board last month, and especially Ms. Clement,” he said. “I did not intend to mislead you.”
The funds were returned to the union on Feb. 21, Dorsey said at the County Board meeting a day later.
During the 2019 campaign, Dorsey took the $10,000 contribution – a huge figure for a local Arlington race – from Local 689 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents the operators, clerical and maintenance workers of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
The donation, while raising questions about the propriety of a WMATA board member taking cash from a union representing workers, was not illegal; Dorsey reported it on campaign-finance documents as required by the state government.
But he was lax in reporting it to the Metro board, which stripped him of a committee chairmanship over the lapse. Later, facing more pressure, Dorsey tendered his resignation as one of two voting Virginia representatives on the WMATA board.
(NVTC, from which he is also departing, funnels state money into transit projects across the region, and thus has an intimate relationship with WMATA. Board positions there also are unpaid posts.)
Dorsey, who in January entered his fifth year on the County Board, said he would work on “regaining the trust of everyone in the community.”
“That’s only going to come through my own hard work – I hope you all give me the chance,” he said.
(Dorsey has said he does not plan to resign his County Board seat, and state law makes it difficult for any recall effort to get off the ground.)
Dorsey’s County Board colleagues had been facing heat from those who thought they were siding with Dorsey in the matter, and may have felt they needed to do something. And even in trying to rhetorically assist her colleague, Garvey seemed to be straddling the line.
“We’re all human here; sometimes we make mistakes,” she said.
“Big mistakes,” she added.
