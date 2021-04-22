Vote generic

By Delia Engstrom/For InsideNoVa.com

Early voting for the June 8 primary begins Friday, April 23.  Here are details on where and when to vote. Polls will also be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 8.

Fairfax County early voting information

Loudoun County early voting information

Stafford County early voting information

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

-- Prince William Office of Elections

9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas 

-- A.J. Ferlazzo Building

15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge 

-- Haymarket Gainesville Community Library

14780 Lightner Road, Haymarket 

​HOURS

​April 23-May 28:  Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1-Saturday, June 5:  8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MANASSAS

Manassas City Voter Registration Office

9025 Center St., Manassas 

HOURS

April 23-June 5: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

MANASSAS PARK

City Hall

1 Park Center Court, Manassas Park

Hours

​April 23-June 4:  Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5:  9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

VOTE BY MAIL 

All registered voters can apply to vote by mail at this link: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/

Deadline for applications: May 28. 

REGISTRATION

May 17 is the last day to register to vote or change your voter registration information for this election.

