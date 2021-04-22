Early voting for the June 8 primary begins Friday, April 23. Here are details on where and when to vote. Polls will also be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 8.
Fairfax County early voting information
Loudoun County early voting information
Stafford County early voting information
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY
-- Prince William Office of Elections
9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas
-- A.J. Ferlazzo Building
15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge
-- Haymarket Gainesville Community Library
14780 Lightner Road, Haymarket
HOURS
April 23-May 28: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, May 29: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1-Saturday, June 5: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MANASSAS
Manassas City Voter Registration Office
9025 Center St., Manassas
HOURS
April 23-June 5: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
MANASSAS PARK
City Hall
1 Park Center Court, Manassas Park
Hours
April 23-June 4: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
VOTE BY MAIL
All registered voters can apply to vote by mail at this link: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/
Deadline for applications: May 28.
REGISTRATION
May 17 is the last day to register to vote or change your voter registration information for this election.
