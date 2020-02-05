A proposal by state Sen. Adam Ebbin to move political races for statewide office and General Assembly to even-numbered years will have to wait until 2021 for an airing.
Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington) has offered a constitutional amendment that, if approved by two sessions of the legislature and then the voters, would have state elections coincide with those of federal races for president and Congress, with the changes phased in over time.
The proposal was kicked to 2021 by the Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections, which is often the case for constitutional amendments introduced by members in even-numbered years. Under rules for amending the Virginia Constitution, a proposal must be approved by one General Assembly, then an intervening election (in odd-numbered years) must be held and the proposal approved a second time by the new General Assembly, before being sent to voters.
A related constitutional amendment offered by Ebbin – to allow Virginia governors to succeed themselves – also was pushed back to 2021. The committee votes for each were 15-0.
