With the filing deadline now past for partisan candidates running for office across Prince William County in 2023, here’s a list of candidates who have launched campaigns thus far. Independent candidates have until June 20 to file a campaign. (An asterisk conveys the candidate is an incumbent.)
Board of County Supervisors
At-Large Chair
*Ann Wheeler, D
Deshundra Jefferson, D
Ken Knarr, R
Jeanine Lawson, R
Brentsville
Jim Gehlsen, D
Tom Gordy, R
Coles
*Yesli Vega, R
Idris O’Connor, D
Gainesville
*Bob Weir, R
Neabsco
*Victor Angry, D
Nate Murphy, D
Occoquan
*Kenny Boddye, D
Potomac
*Andrea Bailey, D
Kim Short, D
Woodbridge
*Margaret Franklin, D
Jeannie LaCroix, R
School Board
At-Large Chair
*Babur Lateef, I
Julia Biggins, D
Carrie Rist, I
Brentsville
*Lisa Zargapur, I
Stephen Spiker, R
Gainesville
*Jen Wall
Neabsco
Tracy Blake, D
Padreus Pratter, I
Occoquan
Richard Jessie, D
Ryan Kirkpatrick, I
Potomac
*Justin Wilk, I
Mario Beckles, I
Woodbridge
*Loree Williams, I
Jaylen Custis, I
Shantell Rock, I
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney
*Amy Ashworth, D
Matt Lowery, R
Prince William County Sheriff
*Glen Hill, R
Josh King, D
County Clerk
*Jacqueline Smith, D
State Senate
29th District
*Jeremy McPike, D
*Elizabeth Guzman, D
Nikki Baldwin, R
Maria Martin, R
30th District
*Danica Roem, D
Robert Ruffolo, R
Bill Wolf, R
33rd District
Hala Ayala, D
Jennifer Carroll Foy, D
Mike Van Meter, R
House of Delegates
19th District
Rozia Henson, D
Makya Little, D
Natalie Shorter, D
20th District
*Michelle Maldonado, D
21st District
Josh Thomas, D
Josh Quill, R
John Stirrup, R
22nd District
Ian Lovejoy, R
Travis Nembhard, D
23rd District
*Candi King, D
24th District
*Luke Torian, D
25th District
*Briana Sewell, D
