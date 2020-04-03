With its in-person meetings canceled for the duration of the public-health crisis, Encore Learning is going online.
The organization – which presents programs for seniors in Arlington – will host a panel discussion on “Sweeping Changes: Virginia’s Historic 2020 Legislative Session” on Zoom on Monday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m.
The program will feature a number of members of the Arlington legislative delegation, discussing issues ranging from health-care reform to gun control.
The lecture is jointly sponsored by Encore Learning and the Arlington library system. For information, call (703) 228-2144 or see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.
