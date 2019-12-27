The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a hearing for public comment on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. in the board room of the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway.
Members of the delegation will hear comment on issues likely to be raised in the 2020 session, which begins Jan. 8 and is slated to run for 60 days.
Those wishing to sign up in advance to speak at the forum can call (703) 324-3151 or see the Website at https://bit.ly/2SpocPf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.