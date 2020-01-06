Days before the start of the 2020 General Assembly session, two state senators predicted Democratic lawmakers would act on the campaign promises that helped them win majorities in both houses this fall.
Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) predicted the next session’s biggest issues would include ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment and bills on firearm safety and climate change.
“Based on the 2019 elections and the addition of lawmakers who campaigned on such issues, I expect that legislative proposals in these areas will pass and the governor will sign them into law,” Favola said. “Moreover, the majority of Virginians will likely be in agreement with this new direction.”
State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) predicted the General Assembly would pass legislation limiting the number of firearm purchases and types of weapons for sale, but added not every bill would pass and lawmakers would emphasize protecting the rights of existing gun owners.
Favola said she will introduce bills to allow local governments to ban firearms in public facilities and remove firearms from people who twice have been convicted of assault.
Both senators anticipated Republicans still would wield influence in the legislative process, especially in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority.
“The Senate has a tradition of collegiality and compromise and I expect this tradition to continue,” Favola said. “However, elections do have consequences and the Democratic majority will honor promises that were made to voters.”
Petersen recommended that Democrats act judiciously.
“Democrats must figure out the top priorities and stick to those issues – not try to solve every social issue or placate every interest group in one session,” he said. “It’s hard because there is a lot of pent-up motivation and advocates are excited for the 2020 session, as they should be.”
Both senators supported efforts to provide more affordable housing, but opposed legislation that would allow higher-density housing in single-family residential zones.
“Authority over land use and zoning must be reserved for local governments,” Favola said. “It is not appropriate for the state government to override single-family zoning decisions.”
Petersen said he relies on localities to pass and enforce zoning laws.
“They are elected by the local population on these issues and have the most knowledge,” he said. “We need more affordable housing in Fairfax County, but it should work within zoning laws, not override them.”
Favola will file bills to:
• Set a state energy-policy target of net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century and require the electric-power sector to meet that goal by 2040.
• Allow minors as young as 14 to consent to receive vaccinations and immunizations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Require that landlords include with tenancy-termination notices contact information for the locality’s legal-services program.
• Prohibit defendants who had a severe mental illness at the time of the offense from receiving the death penalty.
• Reduce from five to three the number of children for whom a family day home must obtain a license in order to provide child-care services.
• Establish the Fostering Futures program to provide services and support to people age 18 to 21 who were in foster care as a minor and are moving toward full adulthood and self-sufficiency.
• Remove the receipt of one or more unsatisfactory performance evaluations from the list of factors construing “incompetency” that may be used to establish grounds for dismissing public-school teachers.
• Stipulate that when people covered by health insurance receive covered emergency services from an out-of-network provider, they will not be required to pay the out-of-network provider any amount other than the applicable cost-sharing requirement.
“Patients should not be saddled with unexpected medical expenses for this type of care,” Favola said.
• Add gender, disability, gender identity and sexual orientation to the categories of victims whose intentional selection for a hate crime involving assault, assault and battery, or trespass for the purpose of damaging another’s property could result in a higher criminal penalty.
• Require contractors and subcontractors under any public contract with a state agency for public works to pay wages and benefits at the prevailing rate.
• Let school systems opt out of statewide Standards of Learning as long as they put in place other quantitative and qualitative measures.
“The goal is to show a more comprehensive picture of a student’s academic growth and achievement,” Favola said.
Petersen will file bills to:
• Open up the health-care system and make certain outpatient services more cost-effective and available.
• Move Virginia away from the “monopoly-based” system for providing electric power and toward a deregulated system that would drive competition and innovation.
• Add horseback riding or stabling to the definition of “agritourism activity.” Such activities have limited liability because of their inherent risks under certain conditions.
• Prohibit candidates for public office from soliciting or accepting contributions from any public-service corporation or any political-action committee established and administered by such a corporation.
• Impose a 5-cent tax per plastic bag provided to customers by certain retailers in localities located wholly within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Revenues from the tax would be used to support the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan. Retailers that collect the tax would retain 1 cent of every 5 cents collected.
• Make it a Class 4 felony for parents, guardians or others responsible for the care of children under age 18 to use an inanimate object while subjecting a child to corporal punishment. Defendants not previously convicted of corporal punishment of a child with an object could have their charges dismissed upon successful completion of a treatment program.
