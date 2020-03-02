Former Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, who grew up in Arlington, will discuss his new book – “Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege” – on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Reston Regional Library.
The book chronicles the events of August 2017, which saw a showdown between opposing political forces in Charlottesville that left one protester dead.
The community is invited.
