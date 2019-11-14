Two former Arlington elected officials have been tapped to advise Del. Eileen Filler-Corn as she makes the transition to Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Former Del. Karen Darner and former County Board member Walter Tejada are among those announced as part of the Filler-Corn transition team. A host of other political and civic figures from across the commonwealth also have been tapped.
“I am truly honored to have guidance from these leaders from across Virginia to develop leadership to make our schools better, our communities stronger and our economy more fair,” the incoming Speaker said.
Filler-Corn, who represents a portion of Fairfax County, was elected by her fellow Democrats as Speaker-designate following the party’s victory in the Nov. 5 general election. She will be formally tapped as Speaker when the General Assembly convenes.
Filler-Corn will become the first woman to serve as Speaker and the first Democrat to hold the slot in more than two decades.
General Assembly members will convene on Jan. 8 and are expected to be in session for 60 days. The prime object of the session will be to pass a biennial budget, but thousands of pieces of legislation will be introduced during the session, as well.
