Jeh Johnson, who headed the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, has been tapped as keynote speaker of the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual “Blue Victory” dinner.
Johnson has been active in cybersecurity efforts since departing office, and recently was named co-chair of an effort to protect “digital democracy” in the U.S. and abroad.
The annual dinner – the largest annual fund-raiser for county Democrats – will be held on Saturday, April 4 at the Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
