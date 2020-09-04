Sharon Davis, a stalwart of local Democratic politics in both visible and behind-the-scenes ways for years, has been named as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s Senior Democrat of the Year for 2020.
Davis, a former chair of the Democratic Committee, is “a really outstanding and all-around great person for this award,” said Corey Barton, a member of the 2020 Arlington Democratic Joint Committee, which is sponsoring the event.
Davis will be honored “virtually” on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Barton promised “a lot of really exciting speakers.”
Davis, the wife of former County Board member and state delegate Albert Eisenberg, has been involved in local Democratic politics for decades. While often playing a behind-the-scenes role, she twice ran for political office, coming tantalizingly close each time:
• In 1999, Davis was the Democratic endorsee for School Board, leading the entirety of Election Night until the last two precincts put her opponent, Dave Foster, over the top.
• In 2006, Davis sought the Democratic endorsement for School Board, losing narrowly to Sally Baird in the Democratic caucus. Baird went on to win the subsequent general election.
Tickets for the event are $75 ($40 for Young Democrats and Senior Democrats). For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
Previous recipients of the accolade have included Charley Conrad, Herschel Kanter, Peg Hogan, Joan McDermott, Charlene Bickford, and Richard and Jean Barton.
(1) comment
Can the SG honor the civic contributions of living Arlington residents who did not cause disagreement and dissent while active in political and civic organizations?
