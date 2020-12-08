In what will be another first in a year of them, the swearing-in ceremony for an Arlington County Board member elected in a general election will be conducted in an online environment.
Libby Garvey, who was re-elected to a third full four-year term on Nov. 3, will be sworn in during a ceremony to be livestreamed on the county government’s Website and its YouTube channel. The event will be held on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson will administer the oath of office to Garvey, who served 15 years on the School Board before being elected, in the spring of 2012, to fill the remainding months of the term of Barbara Favola, who had been elected to the state Senate.
Garvey, a Democrat, was re-elected in the 2012 and 2016 general elections. This year, she faced perennial independent Audrey Clement (also her opponent in 2016), and garnered about 71 percent of the vote.
Garvey currently chairs the five-member board, a position that rotates among members on a calendar-year basis.
Earlier this year, a “virtual” ceremony was held to formally swear in Takis Karantonis, who was elected in July to fill the seat of the late County Board member Erik Gutshall.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
