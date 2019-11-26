The incoming Democratic majority in the Virginia General Assembly may give Arlington leaders something they have sought for years.
To wit: Elimination of the sunset clause on legislation authorizing the collection of a hotel-bill surcharge in support of tourism promotion.
Arlington’s current authority to levy a 0.25-percent surtax, on top of the 5-percent state hotel tax, runs out in 2021. But members of the Arlington legislative delegation may move ahead in 2020 with legislation eliminating the sunset clause altogether.
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce, which for years supported limiting the taxing authority to two- or three-year periods before legislative reauthorization, in recent years has switched sides on the issue and for 2020 “continues to support the removal of the sunset provision,” Chamber president and CEO Kate Bates said.
Bates acknowledged that, in years gone by, there was some trepidation by the business community (especially its hotels) on how the funding would be spent. But those days are in the past, she said.
“The partnership with the county and the hospitality sector is strong,” Bates said, “including a signed letter of agreement [with the county government] to ensure that Arlington’s hoteliers have input into how best to use these funds.”
Arlington had levied the 0.25-percent surcharge on hotel bills to support tourism efforts for two decades until 2011, when a lawsuit by the Arlington County Board against the state and federal governments on transportation issues so irritated leaders of both parties in Richmond that the taxing power was allowed to expire.
The legislature allowed the taxing measure to come back in 2016, but attached a two-year sunset clause to it in order to keep local Arlington leaders on a short leash.
In 2018, the state Senate approved a bill eliminating the sunset clause, but the House of Delegates balked. The result was a three-year limit that eventually won passage. (Grudges, however, lingered: Some Republican delegates voted against any form of the bill, wanting to send a message to Arlington leaders.)
Current County Board members (none of whom was involved in the 2011 contretemps with the legislature) seem to prefer the issue be addressed under the radar. County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey, asked whether Arlington officials would support a bill to eliminate the sunset provision in 2020, opted for a more general response.
“We have long appreciated the leadership and support of Sen. Janet Howell and Del. Patrick Hope in carrying the transient-occupancy-tax legislation, and are thankful for their continued help,” he said in a statement to the Sun Gazette.
(Given her seniority, Howell was a force to be reckoned with even while serving in the minority. But as the incoming chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, she is likely to get a bill on the matter passed with little problem should she desire to patron it in 2020. Hope, too, is relatively senior and is part of the incoming Democratic majority in the House of Delegates.)
The Arlington surtax brings in more than $1 million a year, which supports efforts by Arlington Economic Development to promote Arlington as a destination for tourists and business travelers.
Localities across Virginia are only authorized to levy such a tax if they have the explicit authorization of the legislature. Nearly all, if not all, other jurisdictions that have such power do not have a sunset clause attached to the authorizing legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.