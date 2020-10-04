The Arlington Green Party is pushing the Arlington County Board to enact a tax on single-use grocery bags, now that the General Assembly has given localities the permission to do so.
Party members on Sept. 2 endorsed the proposal to enact a 5-cent tax on bags, and plan to present a petition to the County Board in November, calling single-use plastic bags “an environmental nuisance that clogs our storm drains, rivers and oceans.”
When Republicans held the majority in the General Assembly, localities were not allowed to tax single-use bags. Democrats, who took over both houses of the legislature this year, passed legislation giving localities that authority.
Greens want the commonwealth to go further; the party is encouraging the state government to give localities the power to ban single-use plastic bags in many cases.
