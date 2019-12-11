An organization aiming to resurrect the Republican brand in Virginia’s increasingly Democratic suburban areas is looking toward the coming year to make its mark.
“We’ve developed 11 new recommendations for the Republican Party of Virginia and local Republican units to address in 2020,” said Jill Cook, a steering-committee member of the Suburban Virginia Republican Coalition. “Our recommendations break down into three broad categories: party structure, candidate development and messaging.”
Among the proposals is a perennial – building a farm team of prospective candidates and mentoring them to be viable in general elections.
The group faces an uphill battle: Demographic trends and the party’s own internal battles have led to problems for Republicans in Northern Virginia and other suburban corridors of the commonwealth over several recent election cycles.
“Republicans must re-focus their efforts to win back the suburban voter,” said Michael Ginsberg, a member of the steering committee.
Over the past year, the organization has focused on social-media messaging and strengthening bonds within the Republican rank-and-file.
The complete report is available at www.suvgop.org.
