Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, will be the keynote speaker at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual Golden Gala, to be held on Oct. 19.
“The Arlington Dems are committed to common-sense gun-safety legislation, and we are honored to be in this work with a leader like Shannon Watts – we hope you will hear her speak and leave energized for the fight a ahead in 2019 and beyond,” party officials said in the announcement.
Chili Entry Proves a Double Winner: Micaela Pond of “We of Action Arlington” was a double winner at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual Labor Day Chili Cookoff.
Pond’s chili entry won first place from judges and also took home the People’s Choice Award.
The event attracted more than 170 attendees in Arlington Democrats’ traditional kickoff to the fall campaign season.
