With the Arlington County Civic Federation potentially embarking on a study of alternate county-governance methods, a quick primer on how things came to be in Arlington is in order.
From Reconstruction until the early 1930s, the county was governed by a three-member board of supervisors, elected by districts.
But on Nov. 3, 1931, after the General Assembly had approved the county’s request for a new (“county manager”) form of government, the first five members of what came to be known as the County Board were elected to office.
In both the 1931 and 1935 elections, all five seats were elected simultaneously, with all winners serving four-year terms.
But as 1939 approached, some in the local civic arena thought a change was in order, and convinced the General Assembly to allow Arlington to elect its board members by staggered terms.
In the 1939 general election, the top five vote-getters (in a field of eight or of 15, depending on which news source you trust) won election, but for varying lengths of time: the top two vote-getters garnered four-year terms, the next a three-year term, the next a two-year term and the fifth – Leo Lloyd – earned just a one-year slot.
(Lloyd ran for and won full four-year terms in 1940 and 1944 before dying in office.)
By 1945, it appeared the bloom was off the rose of the staggered-election concept; the Northern Virginia Sun in early October of that year noted that the Arlington County Civic Federation had decided to ask members of the county legislative delegation to amend the county charter again and revert back to having board members elected all at once.
The story noted that it had been the Civic Federation that, a decade before, had led the charge for the switch to staggered elections.
Reverting back never made it through the legislative meat-grinder, and to this day there is at least one County Board seat on the ballot each November.
But that could be one subject area to be discussed if the Civic Federation’s delegates opt to move forward on a study of county governance. They are likely to decide whether to create an ad-hoc committee on the matter on Sept. 8.
Among the issues that also could be part of the discussion:
• Are the five-member County Board and School Board the right size for a geographically small but very densely populated community?
• Should the current at-large voting for County Board and School Board be changed to district voting?
• Should there be term limits imposed on local elected officials?
• Should the county manager be made an elected official?
• Should Arlington consider becoming a city?
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.