Incoming Arlington/Falls Church Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti will tap an insider as her chief deputy.
Dehghani-Tafti has announced plans to promote Cari Steele, who has served in the office for 17 years (and currently serves as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney), to chief deputy in the department.
“Ms. Steele is uniformly well-respected by the bench, bar, law enforcement and the community at large, and will be invaluable in maintaining the institutional memory of the office,” Dehghani-Tafti said in announcing the appointment.
A graduate of the University of Richmond school of law, Steele is a board member of the Arlington County Bar Association. She serves as the department’s liaison to the city of Falls Church Police Department, the Child Advocacy Center and the Special Victims’ Unit of the Arlington County Police Department.
“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Arlington County and the City of Falls Church for the last 17 years, and I am excited to continue that service in this new role under the vision and leadership of our commonwealth’s attorney-elect,” Steele said.
Dehghani-Tafti in June defeated incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos in the Democratic primary, and was unopposed in the general election. She assumes office Jan. 1.
Under Virginia state law, constitutional officers such as commonwealth’s attorney have wide latitude in staff selection.
