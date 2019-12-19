Three new Northern Virginia commonwealth’s attorneys-elect indicated at a Dec. 17 forum in Washington, D.C., that they’re raring to start reforming their jurisdictions’ criminal-justice systems.
Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D), commonwealth’s attorney-elect for Arlington County and the city of Falls Church, wants to update Virginia’s discovery system, which she said denies defendants access to police reports for their cases, and work toward abolishing mandatory-minimum sentences and helping offenders keep their voting rights.
Dehghani-Tafti, a former public defender who defeated incumbent prosecutor Theo Stamos in the June 11 primary and ran unopposed in the November election, said the current system has “created an incredibly inequitable society.” Now that some prosecutors want to reform it, opponents want them to have less leeway, she said.
“Prosecutors had plenty of discretion when they were white men trying to make the system more harsh,” Dehghani-Tafti said. “That’s the truth. Prosecutors had discretion and they were allowed to exercise it. But now we are getting prosecutors who want to talk about reform, who are saying, ‘Look, the system isn’t broken. It’s functioning exactly how it was supposed to function. And that is wrong.’”
Steve Descano (D), commonwealth’s attorney-elect for Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax, said he ran for the post so he could build a system that treats everyone fairly. The county only has had two commonwealth’s attorneys, Raymond Morrogh and Robert Horan Jr., in the past 52 years, he added.
Descano beat Morrogh in the June 11 primary and defeated independent Jonathan Fahey in the general election.
A former U.S. Army helicopter pilot who worked as a federal prosecutor during the Obama administration, Descano told the audience he became a lawyer on the advice of his father, who viewed the legal profession as “the one place where everyone could get a fair shake.”
“Unfortunately, what I saw during my time as a prosecutor was that there were disparities – based on the color of someone’s skin, their background, what their education was, where they lived, how much money they had – and that bothered me significantly,” he said.
Buta Biberaj (D), commonwealth’s attorney-elect for Loudoun County, on Nov. 5 defeated Republican incumbent Nicole Wittmann.
While serving as a substitute judge, Biberaj said she saw cases with similar facts result in different outcomes.
“There’s this huge disparity in the system,” she said, adding that those results affected the entire community. “A client who’s being sent to prison [might] have been the wage earner in that household who provided for that family. Now I have a kid who has one or no parents in the household. So we’re creating these generational impacts.”
Biberaj favors changing the culture of the criminal-justice system, which she said encourages prosecutors to punish defendants to the law’s fullest extent.
“Safety and justice are not opposite statements or opposite goals,” she said. “It’s not a success-oriented system. It’s a failure-oriented system.”
She favors allowing juries to be informed of the cost of incarcerating people, which she said comes to about $66,000 per year in Loudoun County. Biberaj also would like law-enforcement personnel to consider the nature of crimes being committed, how the community is being harmed and how much corrective action is needed to get offenders to comply with the law. She compared this philosophy to ways parents deal with different children.
“You might have one kids where you give them the Dad or Mom Eye, they buckle,” she said. “The other might have to have the Dad Voice . . . The other you might have to take out to the shed and, where’s that switch? . . . Not everybody should be subjected to the switch.”
The forum was moderated by Josie Duffy Rice, president of the legal-oriented publication The Appeal.
It is important to have reform-minded leaders at the head of prosecutors’ offices, said Ed Chun, vice president for criminal-justice reform at the Center for American Progress, which hosted the event.
“We’re reminded every single day that elections matter,” Chun said. “Prosecutors, as many of you know, are considered to be the most powerful actors in the criminal-justice system. At their best, prosecutors are gatekeepers who make sure that the interests of justice are served, not only to pursue and obtain the most convictions or the harshest and most severe penalties possible.”
