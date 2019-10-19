The League of Women Voters of Arlington is already gearing up for the 2020 election cycle, and will host an organizational meeting to brainstorm ideas for maximizing voter turnout.
“We want to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in 2020,” League officials said in announcing the event, to be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Central Library. A light dinner will be included.
Members of nonpartisan groups are invited to participate in the effort. For information and registration, see the Website at www.lwv-arlingtonva.org.
