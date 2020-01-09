The League of Women Voters of Arlington will host a “Day of Action” on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Central Library.
The focus will be on issues that are described as priorities of the League of Women Voters, including redistricting reform, security at the ballot box, the federal Equal Rights Amendment and more.
“Write postcards, send tweets: This is an opportunity to let your representatives know what you want,” officials said.
For information, see the Website at https://lwv-arlingtonva.org/.
