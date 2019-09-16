The ERA and Centennial committees of the League of Women Voters of Arlington and the Virginia Equal Rights Coalition are sponsoring a tour of voting-rights exhibits and lunch in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The day will begin just before 11 a.m. at the Second Street, N.E., entrance to the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality Monument with a National Park Service-guided tour of the historic headquarters of the National Women’s Party.
From there, the group will take Metro to Circa Restaurant for lunch, followed by visits to two nearby exhibits: “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” at the National Portrait Gallery, and “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote” at the National Archives.
The tour is expected to conclude by 4:45 p.m.
Attendees can spend all day or join any portion of the tour. Some walking is involved.
The cost is $10, which will be used to support ERA-ratification efforts. Lunch is extra. For information, see the Website at www.lwv-arlington.org.
