[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A measure providing Virginia’s local governments with more input in addressing “bad-actor” establishments regulated by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority board is half the way toward enactment.
The bill, patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax), proposes a number of technical adjustments to existing law. The upshot is that localities and ABC will have more leeway in addressing businesses that flout existing state law and administrative rules.
Specifically, the bill expands the definition of “criminal blight” to include possession of controlled substances at an establishment, and it strengthens a section of the Code of Virginia related to the discharge of firearms at businesses covered by ABC regulations. It also expands ABC’s process of notifying local governments on issues related to criminal blight.
“We are helping localities,” Lopez said during a hearing on the bill conducted by a subcommittee of the House Committee on General Laws.
The measure, if enacted into law, will have ramifications statewide. But its genesis was in the lengthy battle between the Arlington County government and ABC on one side and a (since-closed) Columbia Pike nightclub on the other.
The bill is “the culmination of years of enforcement actions . . . at one site,” said Lopez, who cited “repeated ABC violations, fights, disorderly conduct, drug deals, destruction of property” and, perhaps the tipping point, a shooting last June that left one person dead and two others injured.
In remarks to the subcommittee, Lopez said the problems in corraling behavior at the establishment were not the result of ABC officials being lax. The state agency “has been very responsive,” he said.
That was the same view of Arlington County Board member Takis Karantonis, who testified there had been a “very good collaboration” between county officials and ABC.
“But it was not enough,” Karantonis said.
The proposed legislative tweak “significantly improves our ability as a local government to effectively and swiftly intervene in such cases and protect the safety of our residents,” Karantonis said during the 90 seconds he was allotted at the subcommittee meeting, held online.
Lopez’s original bill received a number of tweaks to address concerns that were brought up. The revised measure, he said, “addresses, I believe, all of the issues raised.”
The subcommittee apparently agreed, voting unanimously without further comment to send the measure onward and upward.
The vote was so swift that a number of Arlington civic leaders who had been on hand to testify were asked by the subcommittee chair, Del. Paul Krizek, to skip their remarks in the interests of plowing through more bills on the agenda.
“I’m sorry to have to cut the public input short . . . but I think everybody was on board with this one,” said Krizek, a Democrat from Alexandria, after the vote.
(Lopez later singled out Columbia Pike community leaders Kristi Sawert and Adam Henderson for their “amazing” efforts to help craft the legislation.)
The bill moved on to pass the subcommittee and on Feb. 3 won passage in the House of Delegates on a 99-0 vote. It was forwarded to the state Senate, which deposited it in the Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services for consideration.
