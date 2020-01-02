2019 Vienna legislative-priorities package

State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-34th), at right, makes a point as Vienna Town Council member Pasha Majdi and Del. Mark Keam (D-35th) listen Nov. 5, 2018, during a discussion about the town's 2019 legislative agenda. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Vienna’s state legislators – Sen. Chap Petersen and Del. Mark Keam – will host a town-hall meeting on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Vienna Town Hall.

Petersen and Keam will discuss their priorities for the 2020 legislative session and gather input from constituents.

The community is invited.

 

