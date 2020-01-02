Vienna’s state legislators – Sen. Chap Petersen and Del. Mark Keam – will host a town-hall meeting on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Vienna Town Hall.
Petersen and Keam will discuss their priorities for the 2020 legislative session and gather input from constituents.
The community is invited.
