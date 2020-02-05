A resolution by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) affirming the General Assembly’s support for diversity has passed the House of Delegates.
The resolution passed the House on a 62-21 vote and was forwarded to the Senate Committee on Rules.
The resolution, which has no force of law:
• Resolves that the General Assembly denounce “hate speech, hate crimes, harassment, racial bias, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, anti-immigrant activity, harmful bias and discrimination in all forms.”
• Notes that the commonwealth should “remain committed to diversity and fostering an atmosphere of inclusiveness that respects the dignity and worth of every person without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, religion, ancestry, national origin, immigration status, marital status, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or familial status.”
• Directs that the General Assembly “call upon all residents and state employees to resist and oppose acts of intimidation, bullying, discrimination and violence, and support victims of such acts.”
