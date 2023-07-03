Prince William County law enforcement and social services officials met with Manassas-area business leaders and property owners Thursday to discuss concerns with an uptick in crime along the Sudley and Balls Ford Roads corridor.
During the meeting at the Prince William County Police Department Western District Station, business owners and residents sought solutions on how to address what they described as a newfound and growing threat of belligerent behavior from people -- many who are believed to be experiencing homelessness -- frequenting their establishments or conducting illegal activity on their properties.
Sachin Behl, owner of a 7-Eleven located at the corner of Balls Ford and Sudley roads, described recurring instances of customers harassing employees, with one most recently breaking glass and stealing merchandise.
Carolanne Petrusiak, chief financial officer of McKay Used Books located on Sudley Road, told of how people who do drugs behind the shop harass her employees while they take out the trash.
Owners of inns and hotels in the area expressed concerns with people believed to be experiencing homelessness trespassing and causing problems.
Annette Romano, president of the Heritage Crossing subdivision homeowner’s association, and other leaders of that community raised concerns about an encampment in the woods behind their residents’ properties consisting of dozens of people believed to be experiencing homelessness. Members of the encampment are said to have sexually harassed residents, exposed themselves and have been seen doing drugs like fentanyl on their properties at night.
A resident of the Bull Run neighborhood near Sudley Manor Drive also raised concerns about what she perceived to be an increase in gun violence.
A sense of helplessness and frustration pervaded the room as many in attendance were left with few immediate solutions to quell the issues as they pleaded with law enforcement for additional support.
“My neighbors are scared to go outside to walk their dog … in the streets because people are harassing us,” Romano said. “ I understand you guys have a job to do, and I understand everybody should be treated as equals, but our rights now are completely being demolished because people who aren’t paying their taxes to supply your salaries are getting more of the benefit of the doubt than residents who actually do something for the community.”
Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham and Western District Captain Eileen Welsh encouraged attendees to maintain an open line of communication with law enforcement and continue to provide them as much detailed information as possible as instances arise. Police also suggested that business owners continue to enforce no trespassing zones, which allow police to make arrests more easily.
Courtney Tierney, director of the Prince William County Department of Social Services, said reaching communities of people experiencing homelessness is a challenge, since they often decline to accept assistance services. She said her department will often accompany police responding to calls of trespassing to inform people of the services available to them.
“We make every effort we can to bring them to services,” she said.
Business leaders and property owners said the problems they’re experiencing are relatively new and began to occur more frequently around 2019.
Crime in Prince William reached a seven-year high in 2022 but remained well below rates seen in the decade prior. Police reported 18,385 crimes in 2022, up from 15,960 in 2021. The countywide crime rate rose to 37.7 per 1,000 residents last year, the highest it's been since 2015 and surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Staffing has also been a persistent issue at the police department. In an effort to stem the decline in staffing, the Board of County Supervisors approved a salary increase for officers, bumping the minimum officer salary from $52,749 to $62,000 a year. That starting salary also comes with a $10,000 hiring bonus. Newsham said the salary increase dramatically slowed staffing attrition and increased hiring. Still, the agency remains understaffed with about 60 vacant positions, according to Newsham, down from 85 vacancies in April.
Also in attendance at the event was Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir, who helped organize the meeting, Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega, Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Wesley Dawson, the newly appointed director of the new Office of Community Safety.
(2) comments
PWCPD has been derelict in duty for 3 years now. Can't recruit, and if they do, they aren't out patrolling. If they are patrolling they definitely aren't engaging. I've watched two red light runners right in front of marked vehicles, without action.
They will investigate crime later, but don't expect any protection from it.
I think they just need to recruit more police and social workers fleeing s-hole cities. Seems to be working so far. There are mobile homeless camps popping up in several locations. People living in cars. Just another benefit of bidenomics.
